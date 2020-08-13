Four arrested for elder abuse in Daphne, police say

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Four people were arrested for elder abuse of an 84-year-old woman, police say.
Those involved were 63-year-old Audrey Kathryn Estes, 65-year-old Michael Earl Estes,
33-year-old Breanna Katherine Lucy, and 33-year-old Zachary Phillip Lucy.
More information is to be released Friday.
