FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Fairhope City Council meets Monday night to approve funding for emergency repairs at Founders Park.

“We discovered what we were hoping was a small problem and then when we had our water and sewer department camera the whole pipe it turned out to be about a 750ft problem of pretty large pipe that needed to be replaced,” said City of Fairhope Public Works Director Richard Johnson.

At a cost of roughly $240,000 old, plastic drainage pipe that’s collapsed will need to be dug up and replaced. “At the time when that product was being used it was a great value option,” Johnson explained.

New, reinforced concrete pipe that’s expected to last 100 years will be used for the project. Fairhope High School’s current track doesn’t meet state requirements to host track meets, so the school will use this new space along with the city to attract competitive events to the Eastern Shore. Johnson says he’s glad crews spotted the problem when they did.

“The entrance road, where the grand stands are going to be, some of the track and field elements will be built over this drainage way and if we don’t fix it and it continues to fail it’s going to compromise those new infrastructures,” said Johnson.

Monday night he expects city council members to unanimously approve the funding. He says it’s important for the project to stay on track, and once approved, crews will begin the needed repairs right away.

“I hope that the school and the Single Tax Colony and the city officials are out here cutting the ribbon possibly as early as the end of summer,” he added.