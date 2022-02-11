BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Shawn Esfahani Foundation is planning to give $2 million to Southern Alabama communities in need.

Founded by Shawn Esfahani of the Shawn Esfahani & Associates Automotive Group, the foundation’s mission is to provide support to struggling areas of South Alabama.

According to a press release from the Esfahani Foundation, the organization has eyes on supporting the Baldwin County Humane Society, Scholarships for South Alabama and the Alabama Sheriffs Youth Ranches, Youth Focus, and even more groups in the future.

Most recently, Esfahani was the lead of an initiative focused on improving vaccination rates in Mobile and Baldwin counties by giving away a total of $100,000 through weekly vaccination raffles. He also worked to put together information sessions at Eastern Shore Toyota with local medical experts to ensure his stores’ team members fully grasped the importance of COVID vaccines.

“Our stores have served the area for 17 years, and we have always been committed to giving back to the community,” Esfahani said. “By creating the Shawn Esfahani Foundation, we can take the spirit of our generosity to the next level and fulfill even more needs in our local area.”