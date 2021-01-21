Foundation honoring Stockton teen killed in crash makes first official donation

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Fly High Goose Foundation has become an official nonprofit organization – and it has hit the ground running with donations.

It honors the legacy of Adrian “Goose” Johnson, who died in a crash two days before his 20th birthday in 2019.

The foundation presented its first donation, a $500 check, to the Baldwin County High School fishing team Thursday.

“He loves anything outdoors, he loves to hunt and fish, do anything with hands,” said Carla Stewart, a long-time family friend and foundation board member. “That’s why we thought it was so good to make the first donation to BCHS fishing team, because we think this is really representative of him.”

Tre Williams, a senior on the fishing team, expressed his gratitude for Goose and the donation.

“It means a lot,” he said. “I mean, it’s coming through our program, it’s gonna help us get everything we need for our fishing tournaments.”

Loved ones want to continue to make donations like this year-round. For information on the foundation, click here.