Fort Morgan to host Haunted Tour

FORT MORGAN, Ala. (WKRG) — Fort Morgan will host a Haunted Tour this Halloween while being featured in a Paranormal TV Series

Fort Morgan has stood on Mobile Bay since 1834 and is home to many paranormal activity sightings

As Halloween gets underway Fort Morgan will be featured in a Paranormal TV Series

Second Sight TV and Fort Morgan partnered to host “Fort Morgan Ghost Investigation and Historical Haunted Tour.”

The public can join the members of Second Sight Paranormal TV for a fully equipped Ghost and Paranormal Investigation at the site. The event will provide some historic background of the site.

The Haunted Tour and Ghost investigation dates are: Saturday Sept. 25, Saturday Oct. 30, and Saturday Nov. 20 all starting at 7:00 p.m.

For tickets to the tour call 850-941-4321 or visit secondsightparanormal.com