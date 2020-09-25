Fort Morgan, stronger than the storm

FORT MORGAN, Ala. (WKRG) — When you hear one part of a hurricane is worse or stronger than another, folks in Fort Morgan would beg to differ. Hurricane Sally proved all parts of a hurricane are bad.

“It was shocking to say the least,” says Glen Richardson whose beach house has been at the end of Tripletail Lane in Fort Morgan since 1979.

This is what Glen Richardson’s beach house looked like before the storm.



Most of the beach houses on the Gulf side of the peninsula were spared. Only minor damage to siding, gutters etc. Richardson’s house is the exception. “Usually you can see it when you are riding down Fort Morgan Road but I didn’t see anything. Then I turned down Tripletail and I told my wife, it’s gone.”

A lifetime of memories are now scattered in the sand but his isn’t the only one. Across the street what used to be a house remains and on the bay side another destroyed.

The winds of Sally were fickle destroying some, the Fort Morgan Marina nearly blown away, other structures left practically unscathed.

Electricity has returned and so has water and sewer but there is still a long road to recovery.

“We’re gonna rebuild, gonna rebuild,” says Richardson. The resiliency of Fort Morgan will prevail and be stronger than the storm.

LATEST STORIES: