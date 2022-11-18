FORT MORGAN, Ala. (WKRG) — State Representative Steve McMillan spent forty years in the Alabama Legislature fighting for the people and the places he loved. Now one of those places will bare his name forever.

Representative Steve McMillan

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey was on hand in Fort Morgan to make it official. The new fishing pier and boat ramp in Fort Morgan are now named after a man she called a friend. “It’s a great honor to be here and dedicate this pier and this boat ramp in Steve’s name.”

The pier opened last month to anglers who quickly made use of something they had been missing for years. It replaced the 40-year-old wooden pier that was closed in 2014 for safety reasons.

Dignitaries from around the state huddled against a blustery wind at the foot of the pier for the dedication including McMillan’s twin brother John. “This is such a fantastic facility. Steve was committed, as everybody knows, to his district and particularly the gulf coast area and this is certainly a compliment.”

As a boy, he fished here. As a man, he fought to protect the area. His brother says he would probably be a little embarrassed by all the hoopla but certainly honored.

Fort Morgan fishing pier and boat ramp.