Fort Morgan littered with storm debris from Zeta

FORT MORGAN, Ala. (WKRG) — As far as you can see the beach on the north side of Fort Morgan is a massive mat of lumber, furniture, driftwood, just about anything you can imagine.

“It’s shattered peoples dreams.” That’s how Mike Owens described what he was looking at while fishing.

It certainly isn’t what the beach usually looks like. “On a normal day, white sand all the way down the beach instead of trash,” says Clint Striblin visiting one of his favorite spots on the peninsula. “Been out here many, many years and this is the first time I’ve seen it like this.”



























Hurricane Zeta debris on Fort Morgan

“We’ve seen anywhere from children’s toys to peoples clothes to wood, brand new wood looks like it’s just been bought to rebuild and it’s out here,” sats Owens.

There are deck chairs, a baseball helmet, propane tanks, and channel markers. It stretches as far as you can see and more is washing ashore.

The beach maybe carpeted with storm debris but not even that is enough to stop Striblin and his buddies from doing a little fishing. “Still catching fish. Fish don’t care what the beach looks like.”

LATEST STORIES: