Fort Morgan fishing pier construction underway

FORT MORGAN, Ala. (WKRG) — Reconstruction of the old pier was set to begin over the Summer but things haven’t gone as planned.

The sound of progress comes in the hammering of sheet piling into the ground and for anglers and nature lovers it’s actually music to their ears.

“I hope to have it open by Spring fishing,” says Everett Gillis awarded the almost three million dollar contract to do the work.

The 500 foot long pier has been closed to the public since 2014. Construction was set to start back in July but the pandemic, “we had a delay in getting sheet pile because of Covid,” and a couple of hurricanes slowed things down. “Hurricane Sally comes along and destroys other state properties that have higher priority over this,” says Gillis.

The hurricane did a number on the boat ramp here as well. Gillis Construction will fix that too and will have it open as soon as the basin can be dredged of sand and debris from the storms.

Gillis says he has six months to get the pier completed. He hopes to have it done sooner than that.

