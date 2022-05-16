FORT MORGAN, Ala. (WKRG) — Boat after boat launches from the Fort Morgan boat ramp all while surrounded by the L-shaped fishing pier that has been under construction since December 2020.

“It has been a long construction process,” says Alabama’s Conservation Commissioner Chris Blankenship.

The completion of the Fort Morgan fishing pier may be one of the most anticipated construction projects on this part of the gulf coast. “I fish this place all the time I used to fish on the old pier before they shut it down,” says angler Steven Franklin.

The old pier was shut down in 2014 because of safety issues. Construction on the new and improved pier quickly ran into delays because of the pandemic, two hurricanes and supply chain and workforce shortages.

“This is a real nice facility and all,” says angler Chuck Edwards just finishing six-hour fishing trip. “That would make it even better if it was completed.”

Commissioner Blankenship says crews are on the last leg of construction, “Then the parking lot improvements and we should be able to get that open very quickly and it will be here forever.”

Originally a six-month project., it is now into the second year. Blankenship says they hope to have it open by the end of May.