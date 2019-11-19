“Fort Morgan Creeper” in custody

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Back in the summer, he was dubbed the “Fort Morgan Creeper”. Authorities were finally able to put a name to the face captured on a number of security cameras in August. He was the focus of recent manhunts in Magnolia Springs and when authorities got a tip Reed would be at the Circle K convenience store at Highway 98 and Foley Beach Express Monday they were waiting. When he showed up, they made their move.

After a foot chase through the Evening Dove Mobile Home Park Monday night the man investigators referred to as the “Fort Morgan Creeper” and responsible for a string of burglaries in Fort Morgan, Gulf Shores and Magnolia Springs 34-year old Joseph Shane Edward Reed was in custody and is now charged with those crimes.

“Reed has 29 previous arrests. The majority of those were in the state of Alabama, with 10 of those in Florida. All of those are burglary and auto-related thefts and several drug charges,” says Baldwin County Sheriff Hoss Mack.

Investigators say the string of burglaries began last winter and involved as many as 24 victims. “He would stay in a residence that was unoccupied, use that as a base of operations, hit the other residences when we would start honing in on him, he would find another unoccupied residence,” says Mack.

But it is what investigators found after his arrest on a cell phone that may be the most chilling. “We are adding additional charges production of an obscene matter of a child under the age of 17, possession of obscene matter of children under the age of 17, three counts.” A video and three still images of child pornography could add federal charges to Reed’s growing arrest record. “When you have someone that has been arrested 29 times, as of today that number is over 35 on the amount of charges, this is someone that should not get any special consideration. That is someone who has established themselves as a career and violent criminal.”

At least one stolen gun has been recovered but there is little hope all of the jewelry, tools, electronics and firearms stolen will be recovered. Authorities believe Reed traded most of what he took for drugs.