BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – A high speed chase ended in the arrest of a man suspected of a string of car break-ins in Fort Morgan, according to a news release from the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office. BCSO said the suspect was found with “numerous firearms” they believe were taken from vehicles burglarized in the Fort Morgan community Sunday morning.

Michael Whittenton, 32, of Baldwin County, was arrested in what BCSO called “the culmination of an extensive and ongoing investigation.”

Michael Whittenton was arrested Sunday, July 30 in Baldwin County. He is suspected in a rash of car break-ins in the Fort Morgan community. (Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office)

BCSO’s investigation began in late April when a number of cars were broken into in Fort Morgan. Purses, cash and handguns were stolen from both locked and unlocked vehicles. BCSO said the burglaries centered around the time tourists arrived at their rentals.

During their investigation, BCSO identified Whittenton as a suspect.

BCSO is using this case to encourage residents and visitors to remove valuables from their cars, lock their doors, turn on outside lights and lock up their homes.

“Being a responsible gun owner comes with accountability,” a BCSO official said in the release,” such as proper use and stowing when not in use.”

The news release also thanked Gulf Shores Police for their help. The investigation is ongoing.