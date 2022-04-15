FORT MORGAN, Ala. (WKRG) — They may look familiar but they are in an unfamiliar place.

“They are honestly just grocery baskets,” says Eva Pendley with Fort Morgan Services. “We want to encourage people to take the initiative to clean up the beaches.”

So there’s a new addition at the end of three boardwalks in the Morgantown neighborhood of Fort Morgan. Kind of a basket tree with garbage cans underneath encouraging beachgoers to keep the trash out of the splash.

Jack Fry noticed it right away. “I’ve seen baskets where you collect shells, not baskets where you collect trash and the trash cans next to it.”

It’s a simple idea, giving beachgoers a reminder of the importance of keeping it clean.

“We’ve seen over the years as more people come down, more trash has made its way to the beach,” says Pendley.

Only up for a week folks like Pendley who help maintain the basket trees are already seeing a difference in the amount of trash collected.

“I think it’s a great idea,” says Charles Schmidt vacationing from New Orleans. “We need to keep our beach clean obviously.”

It’s an idea Pendley hopes will catch on. “I sure hope it goes further than Fort Morgan and the entire coast takes this initiative.”