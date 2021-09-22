Former police chief becomes Foley’s first Executive Director of Public Safety

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – David Wilson, Foley’s former police chief, is back with the city effective this week. Wilson tells WKRG News 5 after a brief retirement he is now the city’s first Executive Director of Public Safety. He was sworn in on Monday night.

“Area growth has led to the creation of two new senior management positions at the city of Foley. Two long-term city managers have been installed into positions that were created to allow for more flexibility and better utilization of skills among like departments,” a press release read Wednesday afternoon.

In his new role, Wilson will oversee the police and fire departments. He’ll also coordinate the city’s emergency management response during times of emergencies. Wilson served as Foley’s police chief from 2007 until 2020.

He’s not the only one climbing the ranks with the City of Foley, though.

“The executive director positions are intended to implement a senior management team sufficient to cover the continued and accelerating growth of the city,” according to the city’s administrator, Mike Thompson.

David Thompson was promoted to Executive Director of Leisure Services. In this position, he will oversee the library, Graham Creek Preserve Nature Parks, city parks, horticulture and the senior center, as well as continuing to manage Foley’s recreation and sports tourism programs. Thompson has served as Director of Recreation since 2005. He has headed Foley’s successful Sports Tourism Department that schedules sporting events and manages the city’s sixteen soccer fields and event center since 2017.

“Both David Thompson and David Wilson are outstanding employees. Their leadership as our city continues to grow is vital. I have full confidence they will meet those needs,” said Mayor Ralph Hellmich.