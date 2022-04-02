ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — A beloved member of the public safety force in Orange Beach has passed away. According to a post on Orange Beach Fire Rescue’s Facebook page, former fire chief Mickey Robinson died early Thursday morning.

According to the post “He started his career in the fire service with the Birmingham Fire Department in 1969 before moving to Orange Beach and obtaining the position of Fire Chief (or as he often referred to it as “Head Honcho”) in 1992. He retired in May of 2004 after 35 years in the fire service. He embodied our mission statement to provide the best protection and service possible with pride, honor, and integrity even after his retirement.”