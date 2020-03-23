Former Mobile DJ describes taking care of his mom who’s tested positive for coronavirus

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Scotty was a familiar voice on the radio in our area for many years. He worked on the air for stations in Mobile and Pensacola. Now, he’s living back home in Michigan where he’s taking care of his mom who just tested positive for the coronavirus.

“It is extremely uncomfortable because it is a very large cotton swab that has to go up your nasal cavity into places where you didn’t know your nasal cavity went,” he said.

Scotty tells News 5’s Blake Brown about the experience Monday afternoon. He’s living in the same house as his 69-year-old mom. Doctors haven’t administered the test on him just yet.

“It doesn’t take long. I’ll do it if I have to, but if I can avoid it, I really want to avoid it,” he said.

Doctors have asked him to stay home and limit his contact with his mom over the next 2 weeks as a precaution. Right now he’s not experiencing any symptoms, but he knows that could change.

“The good news is there’s still plenty to do around here to keep me occupied so I won’t go stir crazy, but just the fact I can’t leave the porch is just sort of annoying, but if it’s what I have to do to do my part to help prevent more community spread I’m more than willing to do it,” he said.

As for his mom, Scotty says she was able to crochet some on Monday afternoon. Last week she describes having body aches and some of the worst headaches she’s ever experienced in her life.

