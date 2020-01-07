Former Lyft driver in court to answer indecent exposure charge

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — 66-year-old John Robertson of Gulf Shores is charged with indecent exposure after allegations he was pleasuring himself while driving a young mother to an appointment in November.

Robertson appeared for his arraignment in Foley Municipal Court this afternoon. Instead, the judge granted a continuance in the case scheduling his next court appearance for February 11.

Robertson has not commented on the allegations and did not answer questions as he left the courthouse this afternoon.

Robertson was a driver for the ride-sharing service Lyft when he picked up Rachel Piazza. She says she and her infant son were in the back seat when she noticed his hand moving in what she called an “indecent way,” In shock and scared she recorded a short, seven-second video. “I ended up taking the video mostly because I felt like if I didn’t take it it’s so outrageous who would believe it.”

