Former Lyft driver found guilty in Foley indecent exposure case

Baldwin County
Posted: / Updated:

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — The former Lyft driver fired after a passenger accused him of pleasuring himself during a ride was found guilty of indecent exposure in Foley Municipal Court Tuesday.

The judge sentenced 66-year-old John Robertson to 180 days in jail. However, he’ll remain free for the time being while he appeals to circuit court.

Robertson claimed the movement the passenger saw in the ride back in November was actually him rubbing his thigh because he says he suffers from degenerative joint disease.

LATEST POSTS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories