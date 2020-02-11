Former Lyft driver found guilty in Foley indecent exposure case

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Celebrate Arbor Day early by planting a free tree, courtesy of the Bay Minette Beautification Committee! Their annual Arbor Day Tree Giveaway is Saturday, Feb. 22, at Bay Minette City Hall. Trees will be given away starting at 8 a.m. until they're all gone.

A variety of trees will be given away. Varieties of trees include Carolina Silverbell, Catalpa, Red Maple, Southern Magnolia, Sycamore and Tulip Poplar. Residents will be limited to six trees per household.

In addition to the free trees available, Bush Blueberry Farm will be on hand selling fruit trees and blueberry bushes. Hadley Apiaries will be selling local honey. CityHope Church will have a booth set up with coffee and pastries.

For more details, call City Hall at 580-1625.

LATEST STORIES