Former Gov. Don Seigelman reunites with dog he saved while in prison

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Former Gov. Don Seigelman is used to being in the headlines — from his term to his federal prison sentence.

We’ll spare the politics for now. This story is about Leroy, the dog he saved from being put down.

“In prison, inmates don’t have a lot of social contact,” he told News 5 before his book reading at Page and Palette in Fairhope. “When a stray dog or cat comes on the premises, it’s a time for inmates to show love and affection and nurture them back to health. Fed him and bathed him and took care of him and loved on him.”

Then things took a turn, until Seigelman stepped in.

“The warden decided he was gonna take him to the pet executioner,” he said. “We set about a process to have him transferred to a rescue forum in Semmes, Ala., which is where he is today.”

Since Thursday’s book tour stop was in Fairhope, that meant Seigelman got to see his old pal. The story of their bond coming full circle, as Leroy is mentioned in Seigelman’s book.

