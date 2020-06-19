Former Fortune 100 businessman John Manelos announces bid to become next Fairhope mayor

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – There’s another contender in the race for Mayor of Fairhope. John Manelos announced his intention to seek the office of mayor Friday.

Manelos, who served for 28 years in corporate security and crisis management for a Fortune 100 company, released the following statement:

“A volunteer member of the Personnel Board of the City of Fairhope, he previously owned and operated Fairhope Paddleboard.

“I understand the issues and unique challenges facing Fairhope and I want to make a positive contribution as the city’s next mayor,” Manelos said. “Respect for others, kindness and integrity are the ideals I strive for in myself and value most in others. I believe service to others is a calling, not a job.”

Top priorities for Manelos:

Building consensus and seeking compromise when conducting the duties of municipal government

Repairing, replacing, and enhancing sewage and stormwater collection systems to ultimately protect Mobile Bay and Fairhope’s natural resources

Enhancing and protecting what Fairhope is known for: our bay, arts, beauty, local merchants, and unique culture

Cultivating a positive work environment for city employees

Uniting long-time residents and newcomers to build “One Fairhope” for future generations

A passionate and experienced advocate of conflict resolution and restorative justice principles, Manelos has volunteered in community-based programs for prison inmates and juvenile offenders. Most recently, he volunteered as a co-mediator in Mobile District Court.

In 2002, he earned a master’s degree in conflict management from Kennesaw State University in Kennesaw, Georgia, and is a Registered Neutral Mediator in Alabama and Georgia. Manelos earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, Texas in 1982.

In 2012, Manelos retired to Fairhope, then launched the business venture Fairhope Paddleboard. Concerned about the harmful impact of pollution on the environment of Mobile Bay and surrounding estuaries, he served as a volunteer with the Coastal Wildlife Rescue and Research Center to rescue migratory and protected coastal birds within Baldwin County.

He is a cofounder of Our Bay Eastern Shore, along with other civic leaders in Fairhope. The nonprofit’s mission is to engage residents of the Eastern Shore through positive measures to protect and preserve Mobile Bay. Manelos currently serves as president of the group.

Before his retirement from BP America, Manelos served as vice president of security and crisis management for the Gulf Coast Restoration Organization. In this capacity, he was a member of the leadership team responsible for directing the 40,000-person organization.

Manelos is the proud father of two adult sons, Will Manelos, 35, of Los Angeles, and Nick Manelos, 37, of Atlanta, Georgia. He and his wife, Robin, like to spend time outdoors paddle-boarding and enjoying the beautiful waters of coastal Alabama.

Visit johnmanelosformayor.com for more information. John Manelos for Mayor of Fairhope may also be found on Facebook and LinkedIn.”

The mayoral race is set for Tuesday, August 25.

