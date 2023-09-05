MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Former Fairhope quarterback Riley Leonard lead the Duke Blue Devils over the No. 9 Clemson Tigers by a score of 28-7 on Monday night.

To say the win shocked the college football world would be an understatement.

Leonard went 17 of 33 in the passing game for 175 yards, and he rushed for 98 yards and a touchdown on eight carries. He scored the go-ahead touchdown for the Blue Devils with 12:40 left in the third quarter, and they never looked back.

Clemson, who has won the ACC seven of the last eight seasons, was widely picked to return to the ACC title game in 2023.

On Monday afternoon, the week two AP poll was released, and Duke was slated as the No. 21 team in the nation. Meanwhile, the Tigers dropped to No. 25.

Leonard and the No. 21 Blue Devils take on Lafayette on Saturday night as they look to extend their three-game winning streak, dating back to last season, to four.