Former Daphne Police Chief charged with domestic violence

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Former Daphne Police Chief Joseph Hall was arrested in November for allegedly hitting his wife.

The arrest happened Nov. 23, 2020.

She was struck twice in the upper chest and once in the face, according to the Daphne Police Department.

Responding officers “saw marks” on the victim.

According to the arrest report, Hall was also suspected of being under the influence of alcohol.

According to the police department’s website, Hall served as chief for 35 years before retiring. The Joseph H. Hall Justice center, where the department is located, is named after him.

