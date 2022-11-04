DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — A former Daphne Police captain was convicted of indecent exposure Friday morning. The case was held in Robertsdale.

Danny Bell was identified by two women who said he “exposed himself” at a convenience store off Main Street in Daphne.

Bell was sentenced to 90 days in jail, but will only have to serve 30. Once Bell is released from jail, he will be on 12 months probation and is ordered to register as a sex offender.

It is unknown which jail Bell will serve time in. Bell was previously arrested in 2014 on domestic violence harassments charges. At the time, Bell was first placed on administrative leave and then fired from the Daphne Police Department.