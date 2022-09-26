DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Daphne Police Department have confirmed that a former Captain with the department has been arrested for a second time after an incident last week.

Danny Bell was arrested and charged with indecent exposure after the alleged incident. According to officials, two women identified Bell as the man who exposed himself to them at a convenience store off of Main Street.

Bell was the former Daphne Police Department Captain until 2014. In 2014, he was arrested on domestic violence harassment charges. At first, he was placed on administrative leave but then was fired from the department.

Bell is in the Daphne Jail on the misdemeanor charge.