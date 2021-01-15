Former congressman Bradley Byrne returns to private practice

Baldwin County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Bradley_Byrne_4061

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Former congressman Bradley Byrne is rejoining a law firm in Mobile. Byrne will serve as Special Counsel for Adams & Reese where he worked for many years in their Mobile office.

Byrne is a member of the firm’s Intersection of Business and Government Practice Group, where he focuses on representing a wide range of clients in government relations and economic development matters.

“I am excited about returning to private practice with the top-notch team at Adams and Reese, which feels to me like returning home. As a former leader within the firm’s Mobile office, I have seen how over the past several years, Adams and Reese’s Government Relations practice has grown and become a hallmark practice for the firm. Adams and Reese has historically welcomed several former elected officials to its ranks, which speaks to the firm’s status as a leader in government relations. I look forward to collaborating with a team of accomplished professionals to advocate for clients’ interests throughout the Southeast and in Washington, D.C.,” said Byrne.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories