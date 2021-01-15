Former congressman Bradley Byrne returns to private practice

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Former congressman Bradley Byrne is rejoining a law firm in Mobile. Byrne will serve as Special Counsel for Adams & Reese where he worked for many years in their Mobile office.

Byrne is a member of the firm’s Intersection of Business and Government Practice Group, where he focuses on representing a wide range of clients in government relations and economic development matters.

“I am excited about returning to private practice with the top-notch team at Adams and Reese, which feels to me like returning home. As a former leader within the firm’s Mobile office, I have seen how over the past several years, Adams and Reese’s Government Relations practice has grown and become a hallmark practice for the firm. Adams and Reese has historically welcomed several former elected officials to its ranks, which speaks to the firm’s status as a leader in government relations. I look forward to collaborating with a team of accomplished professionals to advocate for clients’ interests throughout the Southeast and in Washington, D.C.,” said Byrne.