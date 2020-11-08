Former AmeriCorps volunteer now helps lead Baykeeper cleanup

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Fairhope teacher’s career comes full circle this weekend. Students and AmeriCorps volunteers spent their Saturday cleaning Bohemian Park in Fairhope. One of the people leading the effort was Fairhope High School teacher Leslie Charles. Years ago she too was an AmeriCorps volunteer working with Mobile Baykeeper and Saturday she was helping the next generation learn about protecting their negihborhoods.

“Just taking care of where we live and if everyone takes care of the area they live in we can have a great impact,” said Teacher Leslie Charles. Charles was a teacher in Mobile Baykeeper’s Strategic Watershed Awareness and Monitoring Program or SWAMP. Organizers say it was exciting to see her continuing her work with students.

