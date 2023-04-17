SEMINOLE, Ala. (WKRG) — Baldwin County Sheriff’s investigators are enlisting the help of a forensic anthropologist to help identify a man whose body was discovered a week ago in Seminole.

Lt. Andy Ashton says they have few clues in identifying the person discovered by a turkey hunter off Highway 90 in the Seminole community.

The anthropologist he says will help them better determine the man’s height, age and race and possibly more.

“They might be able to do some skull reconstruction and gives us a better idea of the characteristics of the person’s facial reconstruction and things like that,” says Ashton.

Investigators say he may have been dead for three weeks or more before being discovered. He had no identification on him. The body was found near a hunting camp gate east of Sawmill Road.

The Sheriff’s office released photos of clothing similar to what he wore when he was found. A blue or purple long-sleeve shirt with a paisley print, black slides and they also say he was wearing jogging pants with cargo style pockets.

Investigators say the body was badly decomposed and some of the remains had been removed by wildlife in the area.

They believe he is Caucasian or Hispanic and they do believe foul play was involved.

In the days since the discovery, deputies could be seen riding along the roadside looking for anything that looked out of place that may be connected but investigators believe the best information will most likely come from the folks who live and work in and around Seminole.

“Smaller communities tend to talk and hear things and tend to know things that we might not so any assistance we can get from the things that seem the most insignificant to things that are significant you never know what piece of the puzzle it may help put together,” says Ashton.

Anyone with information that could help in the investigation is asked to call the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office at 251-937-0202.