Foosackly’s opening at old Ruby Tuesday in Eastern Shore Centre

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — Vallas Realty announced Wednesday that Foosackly’s will be opening at the old Ruby Tuesday at the Eastern Shore Centre.

The company made the announcement on Facebook. A post earlier in the week asked people to guess what was going to be coming to the building. Vallas awarded gift cards to two people who correctly guessed what the new restaurant would be.

