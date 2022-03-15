SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — Shelves are full and carts are rolling out the door Tuesday as volunteers hand out groceries to families in Baldwin County.

“You know when you are on a fixed income where you are working a job paycheck to paycheck a $20 hit at the gas pump is now actually $30, $40, $50. Going to the grocery store what was costing you $20 is now $30. You start multiplying that out and in a month you’re in the hole. We are here to make sure families do not go hungry,” said Deann Servos of Prodisee Pantry.

The COVID-19 pandemic brought more need to our community and now with more economic uncertainty Prodisee Pantry says the need is greater than ever.

“Hopefully this is a temporary thing, but that’s one of the things about Standard of Excellence and the accreditation it forces us to be prepared for the unforeseeable of unexpected events,” said Mark Wolfe.

The Spanish Fort non-profit food pantry received this year’s seal of excellence from the Standards of Excellence Institute which evaluates non-profit groups for fundamental values such as honesty, integrity, fairness, respect, trust, responsibility and accountability. Prodisee Pantry is the only organization in Baldwin County to receive the recognition and one of 162 nationwide recipients this year to receive the award out of 1.6 million non-profits.

“It is basically an affirmation of our process, our protocol, everything we do to try to be efficient and effective in delivering the groceries and the products to the people in need of Baldwin County,” added Wolfe.

The organization says the majority of families in need right now have lost a job, may be dealing with medical bills or they’re just in a temporary bind needing help between paychecks. It may be tough to forecast what’s ahead, but Prodisee Pantry says they’re committed to serving those in need one shopping cart at a time.