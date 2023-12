FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Looking for a holiday-themed stroll? The Christmas Trail at Graham Creek Nature Preserve in Foley is open.

The trail — located at 23030 Wolf Bay Drive — has holiday lights and displays along the boardwalk at the municipal nature preserve.

EVENT LOCATION:

The trail will be open Dec. 15, 16 and 17 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Admission is $5 and children under 2 get in free.

