FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — A first look at the Snook Family YMCA has old and new members in awe. “It’s vastly improved,” said Michael Glauner of Foley. “It’s beautiful absolutely beautiful. I’m amazed.”





What Hurricane Sally did to the YMCA 18 months ago, can never be understated. “The whole roof came off and we’re looking at the open ceiling and all of that came in here,” said director Kim Hillman. “It had to be gutted and it was just a big open space.”

That was just the beginning of what would be a year and a half of challenges for the YMCA. “We had a double-whammy between the hurricane and Covid trying to get contractors trying to get supplies its been really hard,” said Hillman.

Now with all that behind them, the Y is read to re-open. “Sally was not a good experience for any of us,” said Jessica Turner as shet got her first look at the new facility. “But this is a very good experience for all of us a big change.”

Hundreds have already renewed memberships during a soft opening and while old memories may linger all said the new look and a new beginning was worth the wait.

The YMCA will officially open to the public Wednesday, March 30 at 5 a.m.