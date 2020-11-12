Foley YMCA launches fundraiser to rebuild, recover, reconnect after storm damage

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — From outside the Snook Family YMCA looks fine but looks can be deceiving. Inside it is in pieces and it will take a whole community to put it back together again.

“Oh jeez.” Just hours after Hurricane Sally, “Oh God, there’s no roof at all,” the first look inside the Snook Family YMCA in Foley was devastating. “My eyes immediately went to the ceiling and it almost blew me off my feet,” says Sue Sanders, CEO of YMCA South Alabama.

The storm had lifted the roof, water poured in frying the electrical system and causing more than a million dollars in damage. For Sanders it was like a part of her family had been injured. “The emotions began to kick in because so much of me was inside these walls.”









She began work almost immediately to save what she could and fix the rest and that means asking for help raising 120 thousand dollars to cover the insurance deductible. “A dollar would be great, five dollars, ten dollars, any amount to help us get back to serving this community.”

Between swim lessons, life lessons and after-school programs, the YMCA plays a vital roll in Foley. “What at one time was a very thriving, producing, changing lives facility is just a shell of a building now,” says Sanders. They will need the publics help if there is any hope of it returning to what it once was.

Friday starting at 4:30 the public is invited to tour the facility, see what needs to be done and they will launch their fundraiser to get the 120 thousand dollars needed to get started.

To donate on-line go to: www.ysal.org/rebuild

