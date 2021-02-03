Foley WWII Navy vet honored with drive-by birthday parade

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — A birthday celebration Wednesday afternoon in Foley for a World War II veteran who has no plans of going anywhere, anytime soon.

His whole Wolf Bay neighborhood turned out for Rois DeShazo’s 94th birthday. He was in front of his house having a blast as neighbors paraded around his drive in cars and golf carts to personally deliver birthday wishes.

“I think it’s absolutely wonderful. I’m glad I lived this long,” says DeShazo. “I expect to make it to a hundred. I’ve got less than six to go and I will make it.”

DeShazo joined the Navy just in time to be sent to the South Pacific in 1945. After the Navy he had a career as an engineer and retired to Foley almost 30 years ago.

DeShazo says he doesn’t feel 94 and can’t wait to see what his next birthday brings.