FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals upheld a Foley woman’s 2022 murder conviction, according to Attorney General Steve Marshall.

Linda Doyle, 69, was sentenced to 99 years in prison for the July 2019 murder of her husband, James Doyle. Linda Doyle was found at the scene with stab wounds.

Doyle admitted to killing her husband, but claimed that she acted out of self-defense. Prosecutors proved in court that Doyle shot and killed her husband before staging the scene, which included stabbing herself multiple times.

During the trial, prosecutors also found that Doyle “had sought both a hitman and an untraceable firearm and told someone she was going to kill her husband,” the release reads.