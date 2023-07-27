FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG)– Officers with the Foley Police Department arrested Catherine Bramasco, of Foley, after she allegedly used a five-pound weight plate to break into her ex-boyfriend’s home, according to officials.

The sound of shattered glass over and over led to calls to Foley police Monday night. A neighbor told police a woman was breaking into a unit at the Alison Pointe apartment complex. Foley Police told us that the woman’s ex lives at the home.

“She knocked on the rear door to try and get him to come to the door, he wasn’t home, she didn’t believe that possibly, she found a 5-pound weight plate that was on the back porch used it to smash the back window of the apartment, entered, looking for him to confront and harass him,” Sergeant Chuck Sutherlin, Foley Police Department, said.

Police said the woman turned around when she realized the ex wasn’t there, but she wasn’t done with the weight.

“So she left the apartment, went out to the parking lot, found his vehicle, shattered the windshield of his vehicle and a family members of his vehicle as well,” Sutherlin said.

Officers said the woman was gone when they arrived. Wednesday morning they found Bramasco at her home and charged her with domestic violence-related burglary and criminal mischief

No one was hurt during any of this and FPD officers believe the damage to the windshields and windows is around $500. She was booked into the Baldwin County Jail Wednesday morning.