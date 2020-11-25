Foley woman claims self-defense in 2019 shooting death of husband

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Sixty-six-year-old Linda Doyle appeared for a bond hearing on murder charges through a video monitor 16 months after her husband James was found shot to death inside their River Trace home in Foley. “We do believe that this was something that did not happen spur of the moment,” says assistant district attorney Patrick Doggett.

In late July 2019, police were called to the house on Colorado Street. According to defense attorney John Furman, the Doyle’s had had an argument “over sexual demands by the husband and for the first time ever she said no.”

Linda Doyle went to bed that night and Furman says that’s when it happened. “She was attacked, stabbed multiple times in the vagina with a butcher knife, managed to get out of bed, retrieve a pistol that was in the home for self-defense, and then managed to shoot and kill her assailant, which was her husband.”

But prosecutors believe Linda stabbed herself, “Based on the evidence that has been recovered at this time, we don’t believe that Mr. Doyle inflicted those,” Doggett said.

That July night was the end of years of abuse according to Furman and a clear case of self defense. “It’s a tragic situation all the way around but the tragedy is only compounded at this point by trying to charge her with a homicide,” Furman said.

The judge set bond at $100,000 dollars. If Doyle is able to make bond, she will have to wear a GPS monitor and cannot leave the state of Alabama.

Her next court appearance is set for Jan 15.

