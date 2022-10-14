FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – Audrey Ainsley was surprised in a big way this week and she knows she’s one lucky lady.

“Here I am, no disease, healthy,” said Ainsley.

The staff at Gulfside Medical Care in Foley threw her a party for her 105th birthday with cake, snacks and gifts to mark the occasion. Dr. Kenneth McLeod has cared for Ms. Ainsley since 2003. They teamed up with Ainsley’s daughter to make sure this moment was extra special.

“She always tell me just wait until you get to be my age and see how you feel,” said her daughter, Marlian Ahearn. “It’s wonderful that she can be this age and everybody’s been so very good to her. Just like this little party she’s really amazed.”

Ms. Ainsley said she thought she was visiting the doctor’s office for a routine checkup this week. She never imagined the staff would treat her so well.

“Yes, this is a big surprise,” Ainsley explained.

She’s a longtime resident of Baldwin County with a lot of energy, staying active and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren as often as she can. She has no plans of slowing down anytime soon. Her family says they’re not surprised at all she’s here celebrating with a big smile.

“She’s always been a very active person, has always taken care of herself, exercised, they’ve always had a lot of different interests she and my dad before he passed and you know it’s just fantastic really,” her daughter said.

All of us at WKRG News 5 wish Ainsley a very Happy Birthday!