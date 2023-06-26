FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Foley woman was arrested after she allegedly stole nearly $10,000 from a person in her care, according to officials with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said Angela Nikole Havranek, 40, was arrested on Friday, June 23. She is charged with financial exploitation of the elderly.

Havranek allegedly slowly took nearly $10,000 from a relative she was caring for. Officials said they received information in December 2022 and that is when they opened their investigation.

The warrant for her arrest came back after a traffic stop, according to officials. She is currently in the Baldwin County Jail.