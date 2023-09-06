FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — The daughter of a woman found dead inside a Foley motel is accused of putting her mother inside of a wheelbarrow, according to court documents filed in Baldwin County.

Katie Smith, 36, was arrested for abuse of a corpse after her mother, 68-year-old Shirley Smith, was found stabbed to death. Court documents claim Katie Smith wrapped Shirley’s dead body in a sheet before placing the body in a wheelbarrow inside their shared motel room.

The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit was originally called to the Town and County Motel on Aug. 30 for a report of a body found. Officials said they found the death to be suspicious in nature. Katie and Shirley had lived at the hotel for about a year.

Officials said a neighbor called police after they heard an argument and became concerned.

On Thursday, Sept. 1, Katie returned to the motel, which is where deputies found and arrested her. Katie was charged with abuse of a corpse, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and attempting to elude.