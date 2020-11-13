Foley teen critically injured in Friday shooting

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Gunfire Friday morning in the Aaronville community. “I heard all five shots,” says Shaun Felton. She ran outside her apartment and saw a 17-year-old boy who had been shot multiple times laying in the grass. He was airlifted to a Pensacola hospital and was last listed in critical condition.

“He lives over here,” says Felton. “That person came over here and did all that and caused all this chaos just left out like nothing even happened.”

Police swarmed the neighborhood. The investigation concentrating in the 300 block of 8th Avenue. “We believe it to be not a random incident. Generally, these are not random incidents. They are target specific. We believe there was some kind of beef between these subjects.”

The shooter remains on the run, leaving a community shaken and angry. “We don’t need all this in Aaronville. We have a bad rap as it is. For somebody who doesn’t even live here and pull some mess like this.”

Police have not released the identity of the teenager nor a description of the shooter or the vehicle he is believed to be driving.

