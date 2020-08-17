Foley swears in new police chief

Thurston Bullock sworn-in as the new chief of the Foley Police Department.

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — After 24 years with the Foley Police Department, former assistant police chief Thurston Bullock is taking over the top job.

Bullock was sworn in at Monday night’s city council meeting.

He takes over the position from Chief David Wilson who is retiring after 13 years of leading the department.

LATEST STORIES