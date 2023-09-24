FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — The United States Police Canine Association will put K9s and their handlers to the test at the 2023 USPCA PD1 K9 Nationals in Foley.

During the competition, Sept. 24-29 at the Foley Sports Tourism Fields and Graham Creek Nature Preserve, participants will compete in multiple challenges. These include obedience, hidden suspect recovery, article search and apprehension work.

Three Foley K9s and handlers are USPCA members and will take part in the event.