Foley sex offender arrested at border, accused of illegally entering U.S.

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (WKRG) — U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested a woman who was convicted for sexual abuse of a child for illegally crossing the Mexico-U.S. border July 30.

Border Patrol says Fort Brown agents working near Brownsville, Texas, arrested multiple people after they illegally entered the United States. During processing, record checks for Maria Guadalupe Peinado-Sanchez revealed a previous arrest by the Foley Police Department. A judge found her guilty of being complicit of aiding and abetting the sexual abuse of a child. The judge sentenced her to 10 years confinement, which was subsequently reduced to three years probation.

Border Patrol agents said Peinado-Sanchez was possibly heading to Foley.

