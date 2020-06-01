Foley Senior surprised by scholarship on graduation day

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Foley High School seniors have their graduation ceremony Monday evening. As the class of 2020 prepares for its first graduation in the strange era of social distancing, one Foley senior is leaving high school and heading to college with a surprise scholarship he wasn’t expecting.

Monday morning was just a practice for Monday evening’s big ceremony. CJ McKee is thankful for a big surprise. He found out during graduation practice he was named the recipient of the Principal’s Choice Scholarship. It’s an award selected by faculty. It consists of a $5,000 dollar a year scholarship for a student enrolling in a University of Alabama system school someone who may not be able to afford it otherwise

“Very honored, very generous and it’s a great opportunity,” said McKee. The principal said a lot of students could use a scholarship like this but CJ stood out this year.

“He’s an outstanding student, an outstanding person he persevered through some adversity, we have a lot of outstanding students in this class but he’s faced some more adversity than others,” said Principal Russ Moore. The scholarship is funded by Baldwin County residents David and Sue Vosloh as part of a foundation set up to help students.

“We established it as a way to give back to the community, we’ve had a good lot in life and we like to give back,” said David Vosloh. McKee is building his future following in his father’s footsteps and studying construction management. He’ll be an Auburn Tiger this fall.

“It helps me pursue what I’ve dreamed of my entire life. I watched my dad and I’m very happy to be able to do it. It’s what my dad pursued, he didn’t go after it at first, but that’s what he loved, I loved watching him do it and yeah that’s what I’m planning to do,” said McKee. This is the sixth year for the Vosloh Foundation’s Principal’s Choice Scholarship. They’ve helped send graduating high school students to Troy, UAB, Alabama, and Auburn.

