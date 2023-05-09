FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Discussions are on again for an entertainment district in downtown Foley.

After 6 p.m. downtown pretty much shuts down. City leaders along with local business owners are now entertaining the idea of an entertainment district. A designated area of restaurants and bars could help bring nightlife to the town that would not only help downtown businesses but the city itself.

“Having a nice downtown that’s well lit and is safe, where people can walk around like they do to our museums and things during the day, would be a real asset for all the business community,” says Foley Mayor Ralph Hellmich. “When you get right down to it your downtown is the heart and soul of your community and the more vibrant it is the better your heart is.”

The majority of business owners at a Tuesday afternoon meeting seemed in favor of the idea. If the plan moves forward there would be a trial period before the district would become permanent.

There is already an entertainment district at Owa in Foley, the downtown area could be next.