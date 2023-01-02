FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — A house fire just before noon Monday has left as many as half a dozen people without a place to live.

The fire at Victory Gardens Mobile Home Park at the corner of County Road 16 and County Road 65 in Foley began in the kitchen area and did considerable damage throughout the double-wide mobile home. Someone driving by the mobile home park saw smoke billowing from the eaves of the home and called 911.

Foley Fire Chief Joey Darby said the blaze was concentrated mainly in the kitchen area. The flames traveled through the ceiling and underneath the structure. “It’s not going to be habitable at least for the foreseeable future so we are going to have several residents that are going to be displaced and we will be reaching out to Red Cross and any other agencies that might be able to help them,” said Darby.

No injuries were reported.