FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Foley Public Library Director John Jackson is taking on a new role in a new state.

Jackson is leaving his position in Foley and will be taking a new job as executive director of the Campbell County Public Library System in Wyoming.

Jackson was one of five finalists who was interviewed for the Wyoming job after the position became available in July.

Jackson began his career as the director of the Foley Public Library in 2013 and was formerly the director of the Baldwin County Archives and History Department starting in 2005.

While Jackson has been with the Foley Public Library, it was nationally recognized as one of the top libraries in its category.

Over the past five years, the library has been voted the best in Baldwin County. Foley Mayor Ralph Hellmich applauded Jackson’s work while at the library.

“Under his leadership, the library’s record of excellence has been outstanding. It has been voted Best in Baldwin many times and is one of the busiest in Baldwin.

“I have no doubt John will succeed at his new bigger challenge in Wyoming.”