Foley Police: Woman had dead man's credit cards

Baldwin County

Amanda Faith Fields

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Three people are facing charges in connection with a narcotics search warrant served on a home in Foley.

The Foley Police Narcotics Unit, the Baldwin County Drug Task Force, and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force all took part in the operation Tuesday at a home on West Peachtree Avenue.

Amanda Faith Fields, 37, was arrested for allegedly possessing credit and debit cards that belonged to someone who was dead.

Her mother, Jane Fields Franks, 57, who police say also lives in the home, was arrested on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police also obtained additional warrants for a third resident who was already in jail. Clinton Wade Terrell II, 34, was charged with distribution of methamphetamine.

Amanda Faith Fields, Jane Fields Franks, Clinton Wade Terrell II

