Foley Police: T.J. Maxx, Marshalls evacuated after pepper spray attack

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in Foley were evacuated after a pepper spray was deployed inside the store.

According to Foley Police, the suspect/suspects went into T.J. Maxx around 2:30 p.m. Monday and sprayed pepper spray into the air, forcing the store to be evacuated. About a half-hour later, the same thing happened at Marshalls, forcing another evacuation.

Police believe it was a diversion to steal things from the store and escape with the crowds leaving the store, but they haven’t been able to get the store surveillance to figure out who the suspect or suspects are or if anything was taken from the store. Foley Police are waiting on TJX Companies, the parent company of T.J. Maxx and Marshalls, to give permission to view the footage.

Britney Abernathy posted about the incident on Facebook, saying, “So y’all be careful out shopping, today I was at Marshalls/Homegoods in Foley and someone sprayed mace or pepper spray (hopefully that’s what it was). I had my 8-month-old with me and everyone was coughing and sneezing, very itchy throat, etc. The fireman that I talked to said they just left a call at TJ Maxx with the same incident… I am so disgusted in the world. And so sad to have to raise my daughter in such a sad world.”

