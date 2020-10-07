Foley Police say boy finds videos of mom, sister captured from hidden camera; 46-year-old man arrested

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — 46-year-old Robert William Hall is behind bars charged with two counts of aggravated criminal surveillance, possession of obscene matter, and production of pornography with minors.
Lt. Larry Dearing with the Foley Police Department says Hall was down on his luck and was invited to stay with a family. A young boy, who also lived at the home, asked to use Hall’s phone to play video games. While looking through the photo gallery, he discovered videos of his mom and 15-year-old sister.
Investigators say Hall had hidden a camera in the restroom and captured the videos.
He is currently being held without bond in the Baldwin County Jail.
